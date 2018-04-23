Kanye West announces new Nas album

Kanye West has returned to social media in full force, this time taking to Twitter to announce Nas will be reemerging on the scene with a new album.

Reportedly set to drop on June 15, as West stated in his tweet, Ye also revealed that he will be producing the long-awaited project. Nas’ upcoming album will follow his 2012 LP Life is Good. This news follows his previous album announcements which includes Pusha T’s new album out May 25; a new solo 7-track album out June 1; a collaborative album with Kid Cudi out June 8; and Teyana Taylor’s anticipated album out June 22. “I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place,” he said in another tweet.

Both Nas and West have collaborated in the past, with West helping to co-produce “Poppa Was a Playa” on Nas’ 2002 The Lost Tapes and throwing down a verse on “Still Dreaming” from Nas’ Hip-Hop is Dead. Most recently, the pair joined forces on French Montana’s track “Figure It Out.” Check out the tweets below and stay tuned for more details.

Kanye West also revealed a ton of never-before-seen YEEZY sneakers.

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

I'm hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

By Mallory Chin – HypeBeast