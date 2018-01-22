Kendrick Lamar is going on tour with SZA, ScHoolboy Q

Story by DAVID RENSHAW

TDE’s Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will also join Lamar on the Championship Tour.

Kendrick Lamar and his Top Dawg Entertainment label mates will head out on tour together this summer. Lamar will headline the “Championship Tour” with SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker all joining him on dates across north America this spring.

Beginning in Vancouver on May 4, the Championship Tour will conclude in Pittsburgh on June 16. The full tour details can be found above. TDE artist Isaiah Rashad is not billed on the tour.

TDE and Lamar’s next project is the Black Panther movie soundtrack. Tracks from the album so far include “All The Stars,” a collaboration between Kendrick and SZA.