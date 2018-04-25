Kevin Hart Takes On His Own Cheating Scandals In New J. Cole Video

For Kevin Hart, art is imitating life.

The comedian stars in his friend J. Cole’s new video for “Kevin’s Heart,” a song about fighting off the urge to cheat. In the song, the rapper references Hart’s infidelities.

The video alludes to what the famous 38-year-old’s everyday life looked like after one of his cheating scandals broke — from people staring at him in the supermarket and fending off women’s advances, to strangers offering him unsolicited advice in public bathrooms.

While the content of the five-minute video stems from a pretty serious place, Hart manages to inject a good amount of humor into his performance. At the end of the video, the comedian notices something in the sky, laughs and then continues walking. As he exits the frame, it is revealed that the phrase “Choose Wisely” is written in the sky — a nod to Hart’s past bad decisions.

In December, Hart confessed to cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish, while she was pregnant. Last August, Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, said that he cheated on her with Parrish, who seemed to confirm this allegation in an Instagram post in August 2017. She said that the two had been together for eight years and married for one.

By Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost