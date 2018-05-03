Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship with Tristan Thompson is ‘Too Far Done’

Khloé Kardashian has barely given any updates on her personal life ever since reports of Tristan Thompson’s cheating came about three weeks ago on April 10. The only updates we’ve gotten have been from an interview Kim Kardashian did with Ellen DeGeneres and reports from anonymous sources. One thing she has done, however, is deactivate fans’ ability to comment on her past Instagrams of her and Thompson. Now, this new update on how Khloé Kardashian is coping with Tristan Thompson cheating rumors is one of the few updates we’ve gotten on how she’s doing emotionally.

“Khloé is taking it one day at a time with Tristan,” a source told E! News. “She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting.” That seems OK enough, right? It gets worse. “They don’t speak much about the situation,” the source said, “and Khloé feels like she is living in her own personal hell. The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family.” Khloé, noooo. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on this new report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace,” the source said, adding that Thompson is reportedly trying hard to make amends to no avail. “Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloé happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it’s too far done.” I’d say reportedly cheating days before your girlfriend goes into labor is definitely cause to label something “too far done.” That is some messed up stuff right there that no one should have to experience. And Kim Kardashian agrees (as does the whole family, probably).

In an interview on The Ellen Show that aired on Monday, April 30, Kim Kardashian talked about how she feels about the whole scandal.



Story By Kelli Boyle – Elite Daily