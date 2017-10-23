KJLH “Taste of Soul” Thank You!!

THANK YOU to everyone who came out for the 2017 Taste of Soul!

Reports have it that over 300,000 people converged along Crenshaw Blvd to enjoy delectable delights and incredible music. It was delicious, fun, joyful and jammin’ all at the same time…

Thanks to our sponsors without their support we would not be able to provide the incredible experience.

Special Thanks to Toyota as our premier sponsor and AIDS HealthCare Foundation providing strong support and valuable life saving information.

Thanks to all of our sponsors for your invaluable support!

Thanks to the Los Angeles Sentinel for their partnership and most of all Thanks to you the KJLH listeners!

The 2017 Taste of Soul was an incredible time for all.