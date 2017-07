Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Kool and the Gang at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, July 22

102.3 Radio Free KJLH is giving you an incredible chance to win tickets to the Hollywood Bowl to see Kool and the Gang. Enter for your chance to win tickets to the Saturday, July 22 show at the Hollywood Bowl plus we are giving you a certificate to get a Gourmet Luncheon Basket from Gelsons.