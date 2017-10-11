LeBron James Has The Best Reaction To Eminem’s Donald Trump Rap Diss

Eminem’s blistering takedown of President Donald Trump at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards found favor with celebs on Twitter.

Athletes, rappers and singers were among those to praise the Detroit hip-hop artist’s “The Storm” cypher in which he slammed Trump and his supporters over gun control, immigration, racism and the NFL national anthem protests. NBA star LeBron James, who recently called Trump a “bum,” reacted by posting some of the lyrics alongside this picture from “Fantastic Four.”

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the anthem last year sparked the current NFL controversy, told Eminem: