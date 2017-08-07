Lecrae Shares Dates for All Things Work Together Tour

Lecrae is currently gearing up for the release of his All Things Work Together album in September, and he’ll be heading out on tour a short time later. The Grammy Award winning rapper announced his All Things Work Together tour on Monday (Aug. 7), and you can check out the dates for yourself below.

Powered by his Metro Boomin-produced single, “Hammer Time” and the Tori Kelly-assisted “I’ll Find You,” All Things Work Together should get major attention upon its release. For his part, Lecrae is a big fan of his new project.

“This is my favorite album and the most work I’ve put in since the Anomaly tour,” Lecrae says. “This is a spiritual and emotional musical journey. People will be blown away.” We can’t wait.

Tickets for his All Things Work Together tour go on sale for the Lecrae fan club on Wednesday (Aug. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the sale will go on sale for the general public on Aug. 14, once again, at 10 a.m. local time. Once they go on sale, you can cop tickets here.

Lecrae’s All Things Work Together Tour Dates

Oct. 4—Memphis, Tenn.—Minglewood Hall

Oct. 5—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

Oct. 7—Kansas City, Mo.—The Truman

Oct. 8—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom

Oct.11—New Orleans, La.—House of Blues

Oct.12—Houston, Texas—Revention Music Center

Oct.13—San Antonio, Texas—Aztec Theatre

Oct.14—Grand Prairie, Texas—Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct.18—Knoxville, Tenn.—The International

Oct.19—Charlotte, N.C.—Fillmore Charlotte

Oct.20—Raleigh, N.C.—The Ritz

Oct.22—Silver Spring, Md.—Fillmore DC

Oct.23—New York, N.Y.—Playstation Theatre

Oct.24—Philadelphia, Pa.—Theatre of the Living Arts

Oct.25—Boston, Mass.—House of Blues

Oct.30—Denver, Colo.—Ogden Theatre

Nov. 2—San Francisco, Calif.—Regency Ballroom

Nov. 4—Los Angeles, Calif.—The Novo

Nov. 5—Sacramento, Calif.—Ace of Spades

Dec. 2—Columbus, Ohio—Newport Music Hall

Dec. 3—Toronto, O.N.—Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dec. 4—Pittsburgh, Pa.—Stage AE

Dec. 5—Detroit, Mich.—St. Andrews Hall

Dec. 6—Chicago, Ill.—House of Blues

Read More: Lecrae Shares Dates for All Things Work Together Tour – XXL | http://www.xxlmag.com/news/2017/08/lecrae-shares-dates-all-things-work-together-tour/?trackback=tsmclip