Lecrae Shares Dates for All Things Work Together Tour

Lecrae is currently gearing up for the release of his All Things Work Together album in September, and he’ll be heading out on tour a short time later. The Grammy Award winning rapper announced his All Things Work Together tour on Monday (Aug. 7), and you can check out the dates for yourself below.
Powered by his Metro Boomin-produced single, “Hammer Time” and the Tori Kelly-assisted “I’ll Find You,” All Things Work Together should get major attention upon its release. For his part, Lecrae is a big fan of his new project.
“This is my favorite album and the most work I’ve put in since the Anomaly tour,” Lecrae says. “This is a spiritual and emotional musical journey. People will be blown away.” We can’t wait.
Tickets for his All Things Work Together tour go on sale for the Lecrae fan club on Wednesday (Aug. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the sale will go on sale for the general public on Aug. 14, once again, at 10 a.m. local time. Once they go on sale, you can cop tickets here.
Lecrae’s All Things Work Together Tour Dates
Oct. 4—Memphis, Tenn.—Minglewood Hall
Oct. 5—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
Oct. 7—Kansas City, Mo.—The Truman
Oct. 8—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom
Oct.11—New Orleans, La.—House of Blues
Oct.12—Houston, Texas—Revention Music Center
Oct.13—San Antonio, Texas—Aztec Theatre
Oct.14—Grand Prairie, Texas—Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct.18—Knoxville, Tenn.—The International
Oct.19—Charlotte, N.C.—Fillmore Charlotte
Oct.20—Raleigh, N.C.—The Ritz
Oct.22—Silver Spring, Md.—Fillmore DC
Oct.23—New York, N.Y.—Playstation Theatre
Oct.24—Philadelphia, Pa.—Theatre of the Living Arts
Oct.25—Boston, Mass.—House of Blues
Oct.30—Denver, Colo.—Ogden Theatre
Nov. 2—San Francisco, Calif.—Regency Ballroom
Nov. 4—Los Angeles, Calif.—The Novo
Nov. 5—Sacramento, Calif.—Ace of Spades
Dec. 2—Columbus, Ohio—Newport Music Hall
Dec. 3—Toronto, O.N.—Phoenix Concert Theatre
Dec. 4—Pittsburgh, Pa.—Stage AE
Dec. 5—Detroit, Mich.—St. Andrews Hall
Dec. 6—Chicago, Ill.—House of Blues
