Mark Salling, former “Glee” star, dies in Los Angeles, attorney says

Mark Salling, known for his role as Puck on the Fox television series “Glee,” has died in Los Angeles, his lawyer confirmed Tuesday. He was 35.

“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” his lawyer, Michael Proctor, said in a statement. Proctor did not reveal a cause of death.

Salling was facing up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in 2017. The Associated Press reported that Salling agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for the sentence. He was set to be sentenced on March 7.

The Los Angeles Police Department told CBS News officers responded to call of a body discovered in Sunland on Tuesday morning. A department spokesperson said the cause of death has not been determined but no foul play is suspected.

TMZ first reported news of Salling’s death on Tuesday.