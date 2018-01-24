Mary J. Blige And Denzel Washington Earn Oscar Nominations

Story by JESSICA BENNETT,

Mary J. Blige is a musical powerhouse, recently landing herself a star on the Hollywood Walk-of-Fame. The Yonkers-bred songstress now has even more to celebrate: She’s been nominated for not one but two Academy Awards for her moving performance in the Netflix film Mudbound.

The nine-time Grammy winner shared her initial reaction with USA Today, saying, “I just can’t stop crying. My phone rang at about 5:30 a.m. and it was my publicist, Amanda, and she was screaming. And I don’t know what it is so I’m screaming and I’m crying! It’s just a really emotional time. We’re not taking this lightly because things like this don’t happen. And it did.”

In addition to landing a Best Supporting Actress nod, the singer is also nominated for Best Original Song, “Mighty River.” She is the first person ever to be nominated for a performance and original song in the same year, for the same film.

