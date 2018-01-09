KJLH Highlights
Maxine Waters drops Twitter poem about Trump going to prison, has already won 2018

Maxine Waters had time today.

The longtime California congresswoman turned Queen Aunty shero of the 21st century tweeted out a special message of support for Robert Mueller.

Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department back in May to lead a special counsel investigating whether there was collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives leading up to the 2016 election.

Auntie Maxine wanted Mueller to know she has his back:

