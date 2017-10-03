“Mean Girls’ Cast Launch GoFundMe Page for Victims of Vegas Shooting





Annually fans of the 2004 comedy ‘Mean Girls’ celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day,’ in which funny gifs, memes and quotes are shared across social media in homage to the movie. Cast-mates Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels, Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) and Daniel Franzese (Damian Leigh) asked ‘Mean Girls’ fans to log onto a GoFundMe page benefiting the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. The actors all recorded video, which were edited together in a one minute video, to accompany the GoFundMe page. Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron) and Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian) weren’t present in the video. According to the GoFundMe page they are asking fans to donate $3 for a goal of $300,000. Currently, over $30,000 has been raised on the page. They’re working directly with the National Compassion Fund where 100 percent of the fund will be given to the victims of Las Vegas. Fifty-nine people were killed and over 500 were injured in the shooting.

Story by Viola Malone