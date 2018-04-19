Michelle Williams is coming off the high of last weekend’s Destiny’s Child reunion at Coachella. She can remain up in the clouds with this news.

Michelle Williams is engaged. The former Destiny’s Child singer, who reunited with Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé during Beyoncé’s historic Coachella set this weekend, announced her upcoming nuptials in People, where she and fiancé Chad Johnson shared photos celebrating their news.

Johnson is a pastor and life coach, and the two met at a spiritual retreat, hosted by Johnson, last March. They began texting shortly after, with Johnson attempting to lead the way.

“I tried to roll in with some mac daddy game — and I tried to flirt a little bit and said something like, ‘How about you and I connect sometime?'” he told People. “And right away, she texted right back with one word and six question marks behind it: ‘Connect??????'”

Williams told the magazine she was drawn to him because she felt she could be herself around him, noting that he calls her by her first name, Tenitra. The two kept their relationship private until July, when Williams began introducing him to friends, including the rest of Destiny’s Child. They’re expecting to wed this summer.

By LILY PUCKETT – FADER