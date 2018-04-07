Nat Geo Developing “Hidden Figures” TV Series

“Hidden Figures” is moving from the silver screen to the small screen.

Nat Geo is developing a TV series inspired by the 2016 film, TheWrap has learned.

Executive producers of the film adaptation Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment will also executive produce the series, along with National Geographic.

“Hidden Figures” the movie was itself based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s book of the same name. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, and Jim Parsons starred in the movie, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Variety first reported the news.

More to come…

Story by Jennifer Maas – MSN