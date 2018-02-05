Ndugu Chancler, Drummer on Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean,’ Dead at 65

Leon “Ndugu” Chancler, a prolific jazz drummer, producer and session musician who played drums on Michael Jackson’s classic “Billie Jean,” died Saturday at age 65. His wife, Brenda, confirmed Chancler’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Over the course of Chancler’s six-decade career, the drummer collaborated with or performed live alongside jazz legends like Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Weather Report and Hugh Masekela, singers like Frank Sinatra, Lionel Richie, James Brown and Tina Turner, rockers like Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton and dozens more artists.

In 1982, Chancler played drums during the recording sessions that yielded three tracks for Michael Jackson’s Thriller: “P.Y.T,” “Baby Be Mine” and “Billie Jean.” On an Instagram tribute, the Roots drummer Questlove broke down the simple genius of Chancler’s performance on the track.