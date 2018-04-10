Nicki Minaj’s Twitter Countdown Has Fans Convinced She’s Dropping Something This Week

Nicki Minaj quickly tweets and deletes “3” leading many to believe she’s dropping something this week.

The second the clock struck midnight on New Years, Nicki Minaj was no where to be found… atleast on social media. Over the past week, we’ve seen more of Nicki Minaj in the public than we have since the beginning on 2018. Reports said that she was holding off on social media until her album is done. Last week, she made her first public appearance as she was spotted at LAX. While that was enough to make fans excited, yesterday, she quickly tweeted and deleted, “4.” While the first tweet didn’t give much context, she may have just gave us another clue towards something.

Nicki Minaj, once again, sent another cryptic tweet out into the universe before swiftly deleting it. This time, it was the number “3.” At this point, Nicki MInaj is counting down towards something. Whether it’s the release of new music or her formal return to social media, it has people hella excited. However, whatever she’s counting down towards isn’t confirmed, it looks like we’ll find out in three days.

Of course, the Twittersphere had their own conclusions to what this possibly meant. A lot of people are glad to hear from Nicki while others are convinced that we’ll be getting new music from her, which doesn’t seem far fetched at all. Either way, her social media activity is promising enough. Many are also citing that her countdown lands on Friday the 13th and tied together her bar from “My Chick Bad” by Ludacris. “Friday the 13th and guess who’s playing Jason?”

Peep the screenshot and reactions below.

Nicki minaj deleting her tweets and watching us all screaming over numbers

pic.twitter.com/u8Afm3YmLn — yasmin (@zarasglory) April 9, 2018

By Aron A. – HNHH