Obama Tells David Letterman Why He Never Cuts Loose While Dancing

Story by Lee Moran

Barack Obama knows he has to keep it low-key when busting moves on the dance floor.

In a preview of his interview on David Letterman’s new Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” the former president revealed the importance of subtle dance moves.

“The key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket,’” said Obama, as he recalled his daughter Sasha pulling him onstage to dance with Prince just months before the music icon’s death in 2016. “You got to stay in the pocket because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket.”

Letterman’s new series debuts on Jan. 12. Future episodes will include interviews with Hollywood stars George Clooney and Tina Fey, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and radio host Howard Stern.

Read more: Huffington Post