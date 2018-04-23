Paula Patton sets record straight on new boyfriend

Last week we reported that actress #PaulaPatton had found her a new man named Zach Quittman. After making their initial appearances together, @PageSix reported that Quittman was a married man and that he still had belongings in the home he shared with his wife and kids.

Even though Quittman and his “estranged” wife are not legally separated yet, Miss Patton tells @HelloBeautiful that he is in fact in the process of divorcing his wife. Patton says that when she met Quittman “he was separated from his wife and he’s in the process of divorce. They’re still married as that happens.”

She continued, “He told his wife a while ago and I told Robin. She heard it from him first, not from anybody else. I let Robin know because he’s the father of my child and I thought he had a right to know that I had somebody, since the first time that we been divorced, that I wanted in my life and that I want my child to know.”

Patton went on to say that she just knew that Quittman was the man for her and that she didn’t care what other people though about them. “For me, when you’re living in truth and integrity… I don’t care what anyone else thinks. I know that we did right.”

Bloop! Roommates, how long do you think you should wait before introducing your child to a new boyfriend or girlfriend?

TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet on IG

Source: https://hellobeautiful.com/2995980/paula-patton-married-boyfriend/