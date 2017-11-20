Pink Praises Christina Aguilera After AMAs Cameras Catch Her Making a Face During Whitney Houston Tribute

By Rachel McRady‍

Pink is not here for your fake news! The 38-year-old pop star literally scaled a building during Sunday night’s 2017 American Music Awards, but that didn’t stop the haters from pointing out her skeptical facial expression during Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute.

During one audience reaction shot, Pink appeared to have a slightly pained face, which many claimed was shade on the “Beautiful Trauma” singer’s part after having a longtime feud with Xtina.

What the online trolls didn’t point out was that the camera then panned back to Pink several times throughout Aguilera’s performance, showing her grinning, in tears, and energetically clapping for her former “Lady Marmalade” collaborator.

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's 🤘🏽✌🏼❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

Pink quickly shut down the speculation on Twitter, responding to a fan tweet about how she had squashed her beef with Aguilera last year.

“Yes. THIS. Christina f**king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent,” she tweeted. “Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

Aguilera liked Pink’s tweet and ignored the shade on social media, posting a thank you message on Instagram Stories after her performance.

“To the AMAs, to Whitney’s beautiful family, thank you so much for this incredible opportunity. Thank you so much for making a little girl’s dream come true,” she said. “I’ve had the time of my life and I hope I did you proud, Whitney. Love you forever.”

Ciara also took to Twitter to defend herself and Aguilera against claims she looked less than enthused during the singer’s performance. One fan noted that Ciara actually said “So good,” following the tribute, to which she replied, “Sadly, people relish in negativity. You are correct about the words I said as I was standing clapping my hands after Christina’s performance. She’s one of the best singers of our time. #SpreadLove #AMAs.”