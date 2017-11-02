Radio Free 102.3 KJLH Foundation Spotlight

Radio Free 102.3 KJLH is proud to highlight “My Friends House Foundation” this month.

There are many organizations in our communities doing great work to help those in need. From providing much needed resources, to food and medical services, educational services, Health initiatives, and much more. In our attempt to not only highlight those organizations, but raise awareness and drive support, Radio Free 102.3 KJLH will spotlight a deserving organization each month. This month 102.3 KJLH is proud highlight “My Friends House”.

My Friends House is a 501 ( c ) 3 non-profit human service organization. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, their organizations mission is to provide life sustaining staples that include food, clothing, toiletries and encouragement to the homeless and economically disadvantaged. My Friends House also provides programs that encourage clients to become self-sufficient and live healthy lives.

Some of the programs they provide are:

Homeless outreach

Senior / Elderly outreach

Prison Outreach

Literacy Outreach

Random Acts of Kindness

Led by a dynamic founder, Tiffany A. Rose, their vision is to positively impact the lives of others by displaying the self-esteem and confidence they require to live healthy, productive lives.