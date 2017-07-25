Republicans Make It Official, Agreeing to Discuss The Healthcare Bill

Instead of passing a bill that would have repealed and replaced Obamacare, the Senate agreed Tuesday to consider legislation to just repeal the health care policy.

Republicans barely cleared a procedural hurdle on a vote of 51-50, needing Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tiebreaker vote.

The Senate is now expected to vote Wednesday on an amendment that would create a clean repeal of the Affordable Care Act that wouldn’t take effect for two years. According to USATODAY.com, the delay is intended to give lawmakers time to come together on a replacement plan before people lose their health care.