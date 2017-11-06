Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs changes his name again

Diddy is no longer Diddy (or P. Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy, etc.). Over the weekend, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced he’s changed his name yet again, this time to Brother Love.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017



“I have some very serious news,” said the rapper and King of Marketing in a video on Twitter. “I’ve been praying on this and… I knew it was risky, ’cause it could come off as corny to some people, [but]I decided to change my name again… I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

The 48-year-old mogul — and this year’s highest-paid celebrity — has obviously gone through many a name change over the years, with Forbes pointing out that the name changes correspond with the release of a new album. His sixth (and rumored to be final) studio album No Way Out 2 is due for a December release. Here’s to Love!