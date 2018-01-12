Serena Williams Covers Vogue With Her Baby Girl, Alexis Olympia

By Carly Ledbetter

Serena Williams and her baby girl, Alexis Olympia, are Vogue’s cover stars for the magazine’s February issue.

The greatest tennis player of all time shared the cover with social media followers on Wednesday and tweeted, “This is a moment I will never forget.”

The cover photo, shot by Mario Testino, shows Williams in a gorgeous red dress with a simple neckline, gold jewelry and what looks like her massive engagement ring. Alexis keeps things chic in a white onesie alongside her mom.

“When I first saw this @voguemagazine cover it brought tears to my eyes,” Williams said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “All Vogue covers are special but to share this one with my beautiful daughter @olympiaohanian also the youngest Vogue cover star makes it moment I will never forget.”

In the accompanying article, Williams opens up about the health complications she faced after delivering her daughter, and about the difficulties of motherhood.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this,” the 36-year-old says in the article. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments ― the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry.”

She adds: “I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane.”

