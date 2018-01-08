Serena Williams’ Top Home Videos With Her Baby Are All Winners

My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last. I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:49am PST