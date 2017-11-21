Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian

By Cole Delbyck

First come 23 Grand Slam titles, then comes baby and then comes a fairytale wedding for Serena Williams.

The tennis champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot on Thursday in New Orleans at the Contemporary Arts Center surrounded by friends and family, according to multiple reports. And by friends and family we mean guests like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Ciara and sister Venus.

The wedding was reportedly “Beauty and the Beast” themed, with a performance of “Be Our Guest” opening the festivities.

The couple said “I do” three months after welcoming their first child together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was also reportedly at the ceremony.

Stars descended upon the city earlier in the week for a rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse’s Meril restaurant on Wednesday. Guests apparently dined on world-famous beignets from Cafe Du Monde for dessert.

Williams and Ohanian, who’ve been linked since 2015, met by chance when he approached her in a hotel in Rome before the Italian Open. After months of dating, the couple returned to that same hotel and Ohanian popped the question.

“I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited,” Williams announced in a sweet cartoon shared on Reddit. “Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/ Back to where our stars first collided.

Ohanian later commented on the post from his own account, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Within a month or two, Williams learned that she was expecting but kept her pregnancy a secret. She went on to win the Australian Open in January before anyone even got the chance to send her a onesie for the baby.

In April, the tennis star accidentally revealed to the world that she was 20 weeks pregnant via Snapchat, when she intended to only send the photo a friend.

After giving birth in September, the new mom has regularly been sharing updates about family life, like how Ohanian won’t stop buying toys and outfits for their daughter and how she struggles to think about anything else.