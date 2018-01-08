‘She’s Gotta Have It’ star DeWanda Wise lands role in ‘Captain Marvel’

Story By thegrio

She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise is having a great year.

Netflix just renewed She’s Gotta Have It for a second season, and on top of that, Wise has landed a role in Marvel’s upcoming Captain Marvel film.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie is Marvel’s first female-led film and will star Brie Larson in the titular role. Other stars on the film include Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn.

This will be the first major movie role for Wise, and we’re excited to see her bring her talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WON’T HE DO IT

On Instagram, Wise shared the exciting casting news with her followers.

“It’s true. On my way to join the @Marvel Universe. Thank you for the beautiful outpouring of yaaaaasssssedness. Been holding this secret for a moment, and I STILL can’t believe it,” the actress wrote.

“I promise you there isn’t a single ounce of pessimism left in my body. I gotta retire Black Daria, y’all cuz WON’T 👏🏾 HE 👏🏾 DO 👏🏾 IT 👏🏾 #CaptainMarvel.”