Should boiling lobsters alive be banned? Experts disagree on whether crustaceans can feel pain

Cooks on Canada’s East Coast have been dropping live lobsters into pots of boiling water forever.

Lobster boils are even used in ads to lure tourists, and then entertain them seaside once they arrive.

But with Switzerland preparing to ban the practice of boiling live lobsters without first stunning them, many lobster lovers are scratching their heads and asking: are we cruel?

And unfortunately, it appears, science doesn’t have a definitive answer.

While researchers are discovering lobsters are more complex than previously thought, there remains a boiling debate about whether the crustaceans actually feel pain.

“You can’t know for sure,” said Shelley Adamo, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Adamo uses crickets in her research. They, like lobsters, are arthropods, a group of invertebrate animals that includes both insects and crustaceans.

She doesn’t believe arthropods feel pain.

“Their brains are very, very different from ours. And they’re also very, very small,” Adamo tells The Current’s Anna Maria Tremonti.

Nevertheless, Adamo said that as a scientist who works with a lab full of crickets, she has wondered whether her “little guys” feel pain. And before dissecting their brains or taking blood, she anaesthetizes the crickets by chilling them.

“It’s this respect for life thing that I want to instill in my students,” she said. “Even though it’s just a little life.”

When Switzerland’s new law comes into effect on March 1st, it certainly won’t be the first time lobsters’ little lives have been treated with a bit of compassion. Two years ago, Buddhist monks on P.E.I. bought hundreds of pounds of lobsters and released them back into the sea. “What more horrifying act can you imagine then taking a living creature, in your very own kitchen, and subjecting him or her to death by boiling?” asked Toronto lawyer Lesli Bisgould, who ran Canada’s first animal rights practice.

Finally, she said, someone’s talking about lobsters.

Bisgould, who teaches animal law at the University of Toronto’s faculty of law said the new rules in Switzerland signal a shift in what kind of animal suffering we’re willing to accept.

