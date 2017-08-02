Snoop Dogg Signs On To Host Reboot Of Game Show ‘The Joker’s Wild’ On TBS

Snoop Dogg got one taste of the TV spotlight thanks to his show with bestie Martha Stewart, and it looks like he’s hooked.

The rapper-turned-TV-personality has signed on to host a revival of the 1970s game show, “The Joker’s Wild” on TBS. Snoop will be executive producing the show with “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan.

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and ‘The Joker’s Wild’ was my favorite show growing up,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement obtained by IndieWire. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

Like the original version of the show, the updated “Joker’s Wild” will feature a large slot machine, though mini-games will replace the straight-up trivia questions. Oh, and the set will be designed to look like Snoop’s very own casino. It’s probably safe to assume the show will be highly entertaining.

Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted series and specials for TNT and TBS, said in a statement that while Snoop may not seem like your typical game show host, he’s “a great fit that brings passion to this game show with a laid-back vibe to the casino-inspired craziness surrounding him.”

He added, “This is a labor of love for Snoop Dogg and Michael Strahan, and a perfect addition to TBS’s comedy lineup.”

This revival isn’t the first for “Joker’s Wild.” The show, which originally aired from 1972 to 1975 (then, thanks to syndication, through 1986), was brought back for a brief revival in the early ’90s.