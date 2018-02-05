Wednesday, February 14 is a special day with a special radio event that will be live streamed exclusively to our audience via RadioFree TV on the KJLH Mobile App and on the @radiofreekjlh facebook page.

But that’s not all … LISTEN to 102.3 RadioFree KJLH for your cue to USE the KJLH Mobile App and enter for a chance to witness this incredible multi platform music event live in our studios! Receive complimentary roses courtesy of Last Minute Florists of Carson, complimentary champagne, chocolates and a special meet and greet with Kenny Lattimore!

Soulful Jam Session: Valentine’s Day with Kenny Lattimore – a live streamed acoustic concert event exclusively from 102.3 Radio Free KJLH.

Promotional consideration by Last Minute Florists of Carson. Powered by Pledgemusic.com (download Kenny Lattimore’s latest LP “Vulnerable” on pledgemusic.com)