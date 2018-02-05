KJLH Highlights
Radio FREE 102.3 KJLH
We Are You
You are at:»»Soulful Jam Session: Valentine’s Day with Kenny Lattimore

Soulful Jam Session: Valentine’s Day with Kenny Lattimore

0
By on Contests

Wednesday, February 14 is a special day with a special radio event that will be live streamed exclusively to our audience via RadioFree TV on the KJLH Mobile App and on the @radiofreekjlh facebook page.

But that’s not all … LISTEN to 102.3 RadioFree KJLH for your cue to USE the KJLH Mobile App and enter for a chance to witness this incredible multi platform music event live in our studios! Receive complimentary roses courtesy of Last Minute Florists of Carson, complimentary champagne, chocolates and a special meet and greet with Kenny Lattimore!

Soulful Jam Session: Valentine’s Day with Kenny Lattimore – a live streamed acoustic concert event exclusively from 102.3 Radio Free KJLH.

Promotional consideration by Last Minute Florists of Carson. Powered by Pledgemusic.com (download Kenny Lattimore’s latest LP “Vulnerable” on pledgemusic.com)

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.