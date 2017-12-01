We Are You Foundation was created as an extension of the philanthropic efforts of radio station KJLH by owner, Stevland Morris.

The primary goal of We Are You Foundation is community outreach geared to benefit children, the disabled and disenfranchised families in need in the Los Angeles area.

To that end we have one major fund raising effort currently in its twenty first year entitled Stevie Wonder’s Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert and Toy Drive. The toys, gifts and proceeds acquired are given to individual families in need during the holiday season.

The benefit concert is held in each December. It is planned and produced by the We Are You Foundation in conjunction (Wonder Foundation and) KJLH Radio.

Excess toys, gifts or funds are donated to group homes, hospitals and organizations that need the funds to help children directly or indirectly.