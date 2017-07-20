Summer Breeze VIP Cabana Party

102.3 Radio Free KJLH presents one of the hottest shows of the summer! Summer Breeze Festival 2017!

August 12-13 at Queen Mary Park in Los Angeles … we’ve got exclusive VIP cabana seats just for you! Enter for your chance to win limousine transportation to the Queen Mary Park for Summer Breeze BOTH days, exclusive seating inside the KJLH VIP Cabana, drink amenities and more!

KJLH presents Summer Breeze Festival featuring live performances by Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Monica, Brandy, GUY and much more … Enter below and win!