SZA, Chris Brown, LL Cool J & More To Perform 2018 BET Experience Concerts: See the Lineup

SZA , Chris Brown , Rae Sremmurd , Nipsey Hussle and LL Cool J are among the performers who will be taking over the Staples Center stage when the sixth annual BET Experience at L.A. Live returns on June 21.

The star-studded concert series will span across three days, capped by the 2018 BET Awards on June 24. The first wave of talent announced for the impressive stretch of concerts is as follows:

June 21

LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip

Ludacris

Ne-Yo

June 22

Chris Brown

SZA

Ella Mai

June 23:

Rae Sremmurd

Ferg

Nipsey Hussle

Playboi Carti

Kamaiyah

Wondagurl

Additional Staples Center performers will be announced soon. The four-day BET Experience — hosted by BET Networks and AEG; presented by Coca-Cola — will once again bring its popular BET Fan Fest (June 22-23) back to the Los Angeles Convention Center. More details about the fest and its guest lineups will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more information about 2018 VIP packages for BET Experience at L.A. Live, visit betexperience.com. General tickets will go on sale on April 18 at 10 a.m. PST at axs.com/betexperience.