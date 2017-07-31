The Baltimore Ravens Are Considering Signing Colin Kaepernick

You might want to sit down for this one.

Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who sparked controversy last season by refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, may finally land a job.

Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass said the club has had “direct discussions” with the free agent quarterback, and he “wants to play,” the Baltimore Sun reported Sunday.

Now it appears up to the franchise to arrive at a decision. “We’re trying to figure out what’s the right tact,” owner Steve Bisciotti told the Sun.

He added in jest, “So pray for us.”

Kaepernick has been unemployed since opting out of his 49ers’ contract in March.