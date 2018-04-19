‘The Equalizer 2’ Trailer: Denzel Washington Is Back In Action Hero Mode

Denzel Washington is back as former black ops commando Robert McCall in the first trailer for The Equalizer 2 and he is going to war and kicking some ass as he serves “an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed.” In the first film, he came out of retirement to rescue a young girl and faces off with Russian gangsters. In the sequel, someone goes after the people he loves and he makes sure to unleash hell on them.

I thought the first film was great and this looks like it will be a solid sequel. If you enjoyed the first film, then chances are you’ll like what you see in this trailer.

The movie was directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven) and also stars Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman, and Melissa Leo. The Equalizer 2 opens in theaters on July 20, 2018. I also included an international trailer.



Story by Joey Paur – GeekTyrant