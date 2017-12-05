The Lakers now have a ‘LaVar Ball rule’

Story by Kyle Schnitzer – via New York Post

LaVar Ball is now in the Lakers rule book.

With the loudmouthed father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball grabbing attention away from the court, and sometimes during games, the Lakers are reinforcing a policy that will no longer allow media members to hound the section at the arena where family and associates frequent after games, according to ESPN.

Staff around the Staples Center have already started naming the measures the “LaVar Ball rule,” which seems warranted considering how popular the NBA’s worst dad has become.

“It’s not a new policy; it’s an existing policy,” a team spokesperson told ESPN. “There has been more media presence in that area than before. That section is strictly for family and guests of players. It’s a privacy concern.”

Typically, friends and agents of Lakers players wait behind the closest basket near the visitors’ locker room after games, and in past years, it was a mix zone where media and family members could socialize after games without consequences. However, the Lakers reignited what they call an ignored policy, and it makes sense that Ball would be the impetus for it.

LaVar, as he did during Lonzo’s season at UCLA, is blaming everyone but his son for the team’s shortcomings. Lonzo has shown signs of his potential as the No. 2 pick with two triple doubles through the Lakers’ 8-15 start, but he has also shot a woeful 31 percent overall and 25 percent from 3-point range.

“They’re soft. They don’t know how to coach my son,” LaVar Ball said of the Lakers staff in a recent interview with Bleacher Report, seemingly taking a dig at coach Luke Walton. “I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around.”