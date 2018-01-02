The #MeToo Movement Looks Different For Women Of Color. Here Are 10 Stories.

Story By Jessica Prois and Carolina Moreno HuffPost

The #MeToo movement and the ensuing combination of public penitence and denial from powerful men accused of harassment and assault has created an atmosphere of accountability and change. It’s made women be heard.

Yet not all women feel included. Many women of color have been vocal about the fact that #MeToo hasn’t represented their stories, even though the movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke, who is black.

HuffPost spoke with a number of women about how harassment and assault perpetrated against people of color can often involve fetishization, objectification based on race or ethnicity, and a host of other issues white women might not face, even as the victims are less likely to be believed.

The lack of representation in the movement could be tied to larger structural obstacles related to speaking out as a person of color, said the women HuffPost interviewed. Yet women of color face harassment and assault at higher rates than white women.

The women we spoke with mention being treated differently by men inside and outside of their own ethnicity or race, as well being influenced and affected by norms within their own cultures. They described fielding sexual innuendo and advances at work while dealing with cultural expectations to be compliant and quiet, or demure and sexy. Several women described feeling a lack of agency over their own bodies rooted in longstanding history. One told HuffPost that she stopped following a cultural tradition to avoid harassment.

Besides sharing their perspectives, the 10 women below proposed ways to change workplaces, relationships and culture to be more inclusive. Read their stories below, as told to Jessica Prois and Carolina Moreno.

I’ve been called a ‘China doll’ … What expedited my rise is I don’t want to deal with this bullshit.

I do business development, which is interesting for an Asian woman, and women in general. It’s a lot of men who know how to bro out and golf, so they get to the top. These are the senior decisions-makers. As an Asian woman in a more assertive role, it’s different. Growing up I was taught you shouldn’t speak out.

White and male-centric, the industry is full of over-sexualizing women, Asian women even more so. I’ve been called “China doll.” I’ve heard a lot of politically incorrect slip-ups about my race and the stereotypical affinities and traditions tied to it.

Another story is years ago, I was at a conference at dinner and met an executive from a large TV network. I thought, “Holy shit, this is the jackpot.” I also found his story inspirational. We exchanged cards and decided to meet for drinks. At first, we were talking about my company and my passion. Then he gave some of his backstory and said that his wife is Asian. And then he said he and his wife are in an open relationship. Then he invited me back to his hotel room.

I didn’t go. But he was just very persistent and continued to text me. Part of me as a business developer wanted to continue this conversation. At the same time, I didn’t want him to think I was interested. I handed his contact and potential deal over to a male colleague. He never followed up.

It’s interesting, because you’re emotionally vulnerable but you don’t talk about it. It can be an Asian thing to brush things under the rug ― to not necessarily make a stink about something. There can also be more of an expectation for Asians to act ladylike and timid and not have an opinion.

When there’s a young black girl missing from the hood, that doesn’t make The Huffington Post. Report it — not just blonde girls. That will send a larger message and help address part of a larger problem.

It becomes more complicated with both acknowledging assault and reporting it for black women. There are so many variables at play. We have this mindset like we have to protect our black men. They suffer themselves from unchecked power in the hands of police. But we prioritize that like we don’t suffer the same abuse, and our pain is not prioritized.

When victim and offender are black, it can be a lot more complicated. And then if it’s a white man who is the offender and who has obvious power, who is going to hear us?

There is often lack of belief for black women, so there is a lack of reporting. Look at when Lupita Nyong’o, who has so much privilege and is wealthy and beautiful and famous, wrote about Harvey Weinstein — she is [one of the few]women Harvey questioned. People don’t believe us. Society dismisses black women on so many levels. People minimize our pain and don’t hear our pain.

Growing up with older guys from the hood, they grab your butt or physically assault you in some way. I didn’t talk about it. I didn’t see it being addressed. I saw it happen to a lot of young girls. But it would sound like I’m trying to play oppression Olympics. When I try to say that for young black girls, it’s hard to come forward, it can be met with, “Do you think it’s easy for young black guys from the hood?” I get that, and that’s not what I’m saying.

Even when you think about President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper program for black males, it’s needed. But there needs to be something for girls from the hood. It all kind of ties in together when you talk about sexual assault.

We need to hear more black stories. We can be more inclusive by making space for stories that usually get ignored. When there’s a young black girl missing from the hood, that doesn’t make The Huffington Post. Report it — not just blonde girls. That will send a larger message and help address part of a larger problem.

I have faith that the conversation is moving in the right direction into 2018. The fact we are having this conversation gives me faith.

