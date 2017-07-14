The Saturday Night Get Down Concert is where Neo-Soul meets R&B and fall in love. This amazing concert stars Raheem DeVaughn with special guest El DeBarge, Kindred The Family Soul and Algebra Blessett.

Saturday September 9, 2017

Pearson Park Outdoor Amphitheater

401 North Lemon Street

Anaheim, CA 92805

Doors open at 4:45PM. Show starts at 5:30 pm

Show Schedule

5:30 pm with Algebra Blessett

6:15 pm with Kindred The Family Soul

7:30 pm with El DeBarge

8:45 pm with Raheem DeVaughn

Buy Tickets at hometicketbox.com

*Show times are subject to change without notice.