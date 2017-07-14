The Saturday Night Get Down Concert is where Neo-Soul meets R&B and fall in love. This amazing concert stars Raheem DeVaughn with special guest El DeBarge, Kindred The Family Soul and Algebra Blessett.
Saturday September 9, 2017
Pearson Park Outdoor Amphitheater
401 North Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Doors open at 4:45PM. Show starts at 5:30 pm
Show Schedule
5:30 pm with Algebra Blessett
6:15 pm with Kindred The Family Soul
7:30 pm with El DeBarge
8:45 pm with Raheem DeVaughn
Buy Tickets at hometicketbox.com
*Show times are subject to change without notice.