There’s a Warrant Out for Cassidy’s Arrest in New Jersey

Story by XXL Mag

A recently missed court date means Cassidy is a wanted man.

According to TMZ, there is a warrant out for the Philadelphia rapper’s arrest in New Jersey after he failed to appear in court last week for a hearing in his drug possession case. Cassidy was originally arrested and booked in November for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The site reports that there is a presumption of innocence when it comes to the drug charges.

At the time of his arrest, police approached the rapper because they smelled a strong stench of marijuana coming from a van he was in. Officers then spotted a joint resting in plain sight on the dashboard and proceeded to find a grinder and a bag of weed. While Cass has been out of the spotlight as of late, the rapper did make headlines in 2017 when he said there should be a bigger audience for lyricists. “Niggas can continue to make album covers and music that I don’t choose to listen to. It’s like who am I?” he said. “I’m just Cass. But at the end of the day, it should be a market for the music that got bars, that’s creative. There’s a fan base for that.”

The artist also took at few shots at Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert during the 2017 Ruff Ryders reunion concert, saying he never chose to listen to Yachty or Uzi and would prefer to take it back to Jeezy, Weezy and Boosie.