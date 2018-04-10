Tracy Morgan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Comedy star Tracy Morgan has joined the ranks of entertainers honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and star of the hit television show “30 Rock” was honored Tuesday in a ceremony that took place next to the W Hollywood hotel on Hollywood Boulevard.

“When I as a poor kid growing up in the projects in Brooklyn I never dreamed of having a star on the Walk of Fame, but now I’m here, I have to tell you I feel pretty comfortable,” Morgan said to laughter from the crowd.

Fellow comedians Martin Lawrence and Jordan Peele, the co-creator of Morgan’s latest show “The Last O.G.,” were on hand to unveil the star.

During the ceremony, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also proclaimed Tuesday as “Tracy Morgan Day” in Hollywood.

Morgan spent seven years on “SNL,” from 1996-2003 and then starred in his own television show “The Tracy Morgan Show” for one season.

Morgan began appearing on television in Lawrence’s show “Martin” in 1994.