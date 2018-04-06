Tyrese Gibson expecting baby with wife Samantha

Congrats are in order for Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha Lee Gibson, who are expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared the news in a video on Tyrese’s Instagram page

“It’s not a rumour… So proud to share the news – we’re #pregnant!” he wrote, adding: “Take my hand and never let go, I will love you and stand with you through thick and thin from my heart, our love will inspire others to lovers to love deeper…

“Take my hand and where ever you lead me I will follow you around the world… Samantha Gibson I love you too… Truly… I guess the world knows now…”

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Tyrese added to People, calling the news they were expecting a baby girl “unbelievable”.

“It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news,” he said of discovering Samantha’s positive pregnancy test.

He added that the couple found out back in January, and revealed the news to friends and family in the best possible way – making a false movie trailer that turned into an ultrasound scan. As you do.

“There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” Tyrese recalled. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.”

Story by SAM WARNER – Digital Spy