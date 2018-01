That’s right, U, the KJLH listeners can pick the music that is played on the air … what do you want to hear? SZA? BRUNO MARS? KENDRICK LAMAR? Or how about some classics? STEVIE? MARVIN?

U Pick, We Play!

All you’ve got to do is engage! Hit us up on facebook, twitter, instagram, or use our KJLH Mobile App and request your songs through the Open Mic feature, and use the Song Alert section on our website!

U Pick Music Weekend is all for you!