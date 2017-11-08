Veterans Day 2017

At 102.3 RadioFree KJLH, we are proud of our veterans for without their sacrifice, we would not be able to continue to provide Radio-Freedom to the masses of the people. And so to all of our veterans listening to KJLH Radio, we asy THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.

And if you are a veteran in need of services like housing, job counseling, health or more, here’s a listing of resources that you can access and get assistance….

HAPPY VETERANS DAY from your family at 102.3 RadioFree KJLH

https://www.211la.org/veteran-services

https://www.lamayor.org/vets

We know that restaurants all over the Southland offer free meals to veterans and active duty personnel during this time of celebration of veterans… Here’s a listing of some where you can take your favorite vet and dine for free!! 2017 Veterans Day Free Meals, Discounts, Sales and Deals

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Farmer Boys

Friday, Nov. 10 veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free (free entree equal to or less than your purchase).

Friday AND Saturday November 10-11, 2017

BJ’s Restaurant

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday November 10-11/2017. Guests over age 21 will can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6. Please present your military ID to receive this offer.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday November 10, 11, 12, 2017

Spaghetti Warehouse Buy 1 Get 1 Free Meal

Receive a special “buy one entree, get one free” coupon offer and they are encouraging its guests to “invite a veteran to lunch or dinner.” Coupon can be redeemed from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. The coupon will be available on the Spaghetti Warehouse website on Nov. 3rd, and can be printed or presented by mobile phone.

Saturday November 11, 2017

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

This Veterans Day, Saturday November 11, 2017 get a free soft, buffalo or crab pretzel.

Back Yard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty servicemembers in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2017.

Baker’s Square Free Breakfast

Veterans and active duty get a complimentary breakfast on Veterans Day at participating locations. Choose between Buttermilk Pancakes, three slices of French Toast or a Belgian Waffle.

Bar Louie

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Saturday, November 11th.

Black Angus Steakhouse

11/11/17 from open to 3 pm, all veterans and active duty personnel will receive a free Top Sirloin Steak Dinner, with mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11.

Bonanza Steakhouse

On Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included), at all participating Bonanza Steakhouses. Contact your local Bonanza for more details.