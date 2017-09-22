As we prepare for the Taste of Soul of Saturday October 21, we are giving you a chance to win the exotic vacation of your life!

All you’ve got to do is tell us “where we at” on Crenshaw Blvd … site of the Taste of Soul!

Listen at 7:20, 10:20, 2:20 and 4:20 as our air personalities give you the clue of the day for where they are on Crenshaw Blvd.

Use your open mic on the KJLH Mobile App to tell us your answer!

You could win tickets to see a variety of incredible concerts PLUS you qualify for the grand prize of a trip to a exciting tropical destination!

But that’s not all, you’ll be our special guest at the Taste of Soul on October 21 with reserved VIP seating!

Listen, tell us “where we at” and win!

Where we at?? on 102.3 Radio Free KJLH all day everyday

