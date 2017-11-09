Will Ferrell: LeBron James Should Run for President

Will Ferrell ran into LeBron James in Boston last summer, and urged him to run for the highest office in the land.

The actor says America needs LeBron’s leadership as president.

Ferrell argues that James’ fame, popularity and ability to communicate make him an obvious candidate.

Per “Late Night With Seth Meyers”:

“And I see LeBron James. So, I don’t usually bother people. I kind of know Kevin Love a little bit. UCLA. I said hi to him. Then I went over to LeBron. I was like, ‘I just have to say hello. How are you?’ And I said, ‘I was just telling my wife the other night that you need to run for president. You’re from the Midwest. You’re very famous, you’re very popular, you’re very articulate. Please run for office.’

“So, LeBron, I’m telling you now … we need you.

“And I would love some of your shoes.”

Story by Marcel Mutoni

