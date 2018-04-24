Come to the Women’s Health Expo (Saturday, April 28th) where you can win a trip to Las Vegas to see Earth Wind and Fire!!! All you’ve got to do is attend the Women’s Health Expo Comedy Show which takes place immediately after the Expo. Get a raffle ticket and you could be on your way to Las Vegas to see the world’s greatest band! Your prize package includes two night stay at the Venetian, and tickets to one of six shows! May 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12, 2018 at 8pm

The Earth, Wind & Fire live tour legacy is considered groundbreaking with rich history of state-or-the-art production and surprises. The residency will showcase a spectacular stage production, like never seen before. The Earth, Wind & Fire renown signature sound is beyond music genre or category. The band’s music has become the soundtrack of many lives for over four decades and will continue to have a long and lasting impact on popular culture for many generation to come. Its founders have been inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2000). The National Academy of Recording Arts & Science (NARAS) bestowed its highest honor, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award to them in 2016, totaling nine Grammy Awards. Earth, Wind & Fire has become one of the world top-selling musical groups of all-time since its formation in 1969 in Chicago. The band sold over 100 million albums world-wide.

About The Venetian® Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Venetian Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations, exquisite restaurants and world-class entertainment and shopping. The luxury resort offers elegant suites, including standard suites that are nearly double the size of the average Las Vegas hotel room. The Venetian is home to restaurants from celebrated chefs including Wolfgang Puck, Mario Batali, Thomas Keller, Emeril Lagasse, Lorena Garcia and Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro. The resort also features Canyon Ranch SpaClub; a five-acre pool and garden deck; TAO nightclub; the Grand Canal Shoppes retail and dining mecca; a 120,000-square-foot casino and poker room; and more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting and convention space. For more information, visit venetian.com. The Venetian Las Vegas is a property of global integrated resorts developer Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS).

Rules:

Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Hotel guest room accommodations for winner and guest, double occupancy, three days and two nights based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, Venetian Casino Resort & Live Nation reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. In the unlikely event that the artist does not perform during the scheduled trip, for any reason, Venetian Casino Resort & Live Nation may substitute a Las Vegas resort experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. Venetian Casino Resort & Live Nation are not responsible for transportation. Gratuities are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize. @earthwindfire to headline six show engagement at @VenetianVegas May 2 -12, 2018. Tickets on sale NOW at ticketmaster.com

