Young M.A. Steps Behind The Camera To Direct

Rap and porn have often existed through a harmonious, symbiotic relationship. From Lil Wayne performing at the Adult Video Awards, to Eminem casting Sasha Grey in his “Space Bound” video. Now, it would appear that creative barriers are once again being broken. New York rapper Young M.A is officially making history, becoming the first rapper to step behind the camera and direct an original porno flick for Pornhub. One must admit, it’s a classic case of practicing that which one preaches; while plenty of rappers have dubbed themselves amateur porn directors, M.A. is out here living the life.

As one of hip-hop’s openly gay rappers, M.A. has opted to keep things in her wheelhouse. Naturally, she’s going to all-girl route, and has amassed a sizable roster of adult film actresses. The rapper was apparently given full creative control, and handpicked her cast. You can catch a trailer for the film below, which is marked as “safe for work.”

It’s interesting to note the extensive lineup of talent, made even more interesting when you notice that all of their first names seem to end with “A” – including Young M.A herself. Think about it, we’ve got Gina, Jenna, Shyla, Ana, Elena, Anya, Yara, Milana, and the outlier of the group, Zoey. Stay tuned for The Gift, should you be interested in this sort of thing. If you’re interested in hearing the director’s thoughts on the process, check out the behind-the-scenes documentary below. For those bold enough to watch in public, be warned; the behind-the-scenes is still SFW, but far more risque.

The Gift premieres April 10th as a free premium video on PornHub. The film is set to star Anya Ivy, Yara Skye, Zoey Reyes, Jenna Sativa, Shyla Jennings, Gina Valentina, Honey Gold, Elena Koshka, Milana May, and Ana Foxxx.

