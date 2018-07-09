50 CENT AND THE GAME REUNITE AT 50’S BIRTHDAY

Two of hip-hop’s biggest rivals reunited in da club.

50 Cent and The Game were seen chopping it up at Penthouse in West Hollywood on Sunday (July 8) during a daytime event for 50’s birthday and James Harden’s NBA MVP celebration.

It’s unclear what they were discussing, but the two appeared to be on good terms as Game approached 50 in the club and exchanged some words while surrounded by security.

The former G-Unit affiliates have had a rocky relationship. After beefing for a decade, they most recently squashed their beef at Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles in August 2016. “I fuck with 50,” Game said at the time. “What happened, that shit was 12 years ago. Ni**as ain’t on that shit.”

Is a G-Unit reunion next? The two are no strangers to making hit records, collaborating on a series of tracks including “Hate It or Love It,” “How We Do,” and “Westside Story.”