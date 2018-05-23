A KJLH Conversation: Voter Education

VOTER INFO: Current & Upcoming Elections
At KJLH, we encourage you to VOTE on June 5. And we want you to be informed, use the links below. Also, take a look at this conversation with Dominique DiPrima and Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder/County Clerk. He’s sharing valuable knowledge about voting processes and requirements.
June 5, 2018 Statewide Direct Primary Election
June 5, 2018 Assembly Districts 39 and 45 Special General Elections
June 5, 2018 Long Beach City General Municipal (Run-Off) Election
July 24, 2018 Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association Election
November 6, 2018 General Election
For more info visit www.lavote.net