Enter to win a pair of tickets to the All-Star Beach Party in Las Vegas! The Grand Prize includes tickets, a one night stay at the Mandalay Bay and $100 gift card!

July 26, 2019 | 9:00 PM

Snoop Dogg, Iggy Azalea and DJ Liz Cambage are taking the stage at Mandalay Bay Beach as a tip-off to the All-Star weekend. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Click here for tickets and info