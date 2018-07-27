All The Brands Giving Away Free Lipstick For National Lipstick Day

Forget Christmas in July, because National Lipstick Day is even better. In case you didn’t know, there’s an entire day dedicated to the beauty product, and there are a whole lot of freebies that come along with it. There are tons of brands giving away free lipsticks for National Lipstick Day, so get ready to celebrate in the best possible way.

There is nothing that beauty lovers love more than getting free products. It’s as simple as that. So to have an entire day on July 29 to celebrate lipsticks and even get free ones is pretty major. Especially when free full-sized products are involved.

Brands like MAC Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, and Winky Lux are getting together to give away lipstick for the holiday. Think of this as the perfect opportunity to stock up on new shades for your lip collection for free. If this national holiday wasn’t already one of your favorites, it will be soon.

Some of the deals are completely free. Like, just walk in the door and get your lipstick free. But other require a minimum purchase to get the goods. Honestly, you were likely already going to shop these brands anyways. You might as well get a free lipstick out of it.

Click to see more brands

Story by KALI BOROVIC

Bustle